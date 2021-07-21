Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 61,500 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Aware worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aware by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 32,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,799. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

