Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,102. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

