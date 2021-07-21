Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of UFP Technologies worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.