Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,973 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 23,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,260. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.