Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,701 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.30% of NVE worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

