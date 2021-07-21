Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 84,761 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Postal Realty Trust worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of -938.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

