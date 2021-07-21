Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,555 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Heritage Global worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

HGBL has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,177. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.