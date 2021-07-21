Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of CatchMark Timber Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,472. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $579.47 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

