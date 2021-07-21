Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.98% of AstroNova worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

