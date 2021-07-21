Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. 19,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $263.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.