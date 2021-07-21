Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.29% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

