Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.54% of SB Financial Group worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 29,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,344. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

