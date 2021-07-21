Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Luna Innovations worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

