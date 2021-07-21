Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. 85,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $443.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

