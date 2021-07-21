Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.21% of Electromed worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 50,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMD. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

