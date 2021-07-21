Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,500 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of DSP Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,191. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

