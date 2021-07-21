Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 60,541 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SAMG traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 69,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

