Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 347,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 79,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $942,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

