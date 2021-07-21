Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $15,879,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

