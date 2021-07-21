Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,465 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.18% of 180 Degree Capital worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,447 shares of company stock worth $116,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.