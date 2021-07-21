Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.71. 19,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,537. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

