Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of America’s Car-Mart worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

