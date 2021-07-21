Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 258,023 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Royce Value Trust worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,576,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

