Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,517 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,156 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 18,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.