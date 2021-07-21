Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,100 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of First Western Financial worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYFW traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 26,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

