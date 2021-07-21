Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,062 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,995. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.