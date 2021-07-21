Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.05% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $11,043,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,175,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,086. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $153.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.97.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

