Pundi X Market Cap Hits $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

