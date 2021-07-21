Pundi X NEM Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $8,011.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00144752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.01 or 1.00079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.