PutinCoin Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $643,420.38 and approximately $964.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,825.41 or 0.99958316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00031942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009795 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.