PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.08. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

