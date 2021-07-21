Pzena Investment Management, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE PZN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,225. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $861.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

