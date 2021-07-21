Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $11.25 or 0.00034790 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.97 million and $13,759.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.76 or 0.99475141 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.