Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Bruker stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

