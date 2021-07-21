Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

