Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of ET opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

