Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

BIIB opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.49. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

