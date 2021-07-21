Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GNTY opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

