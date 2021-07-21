Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Increased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

