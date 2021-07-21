Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Increased by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JBHT stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

