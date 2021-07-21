Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Newmont stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

