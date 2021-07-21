Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Decreased by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in State Street by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.