Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

