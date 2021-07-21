Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $487.25 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.