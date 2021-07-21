QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.50. QIWI shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 381 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $652.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

