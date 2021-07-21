Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

