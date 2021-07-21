Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 46,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 892,884 shares.The stock last traded at $38.76 and had previously closed at $37.80.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

