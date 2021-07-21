Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $337,712.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00809696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

