Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $39,924.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.45 or 0.06204746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.11 or 0.01344292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00366903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00133715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00606513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00376206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00291191 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,466,935 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

