Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0155

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,309,451 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

